Candytopia: Halloween Sweets & Treats Brings the Extra Sugar and Spice (And Everything Nice)

PHL17’s Alyssa Sullivan visited Candytopia in the Philadelphia Fashion District to check out their immersive and ghoulish adventure just in time for Halloween.

More information:

Candy lovers and visitors are invited to wear their favorite family-friendly costumes for selfies and photo opportunities inside the sweetest pop-up experience in Philadelphia. While visitors explore the dazzling and colorful environments, they will find extra sweets and treats hidden throughout the space. On top of the usual candy in each and every room, special Candytopians will be showing off their own costumes and giving away extra bonus candy to celebrate with all the adorable little princes and princesses, and playful little ghosts and ghouls. On top of the flying unicorn pigs, confetti explosions, marshmallow tsunamis and candy at every turn, Candytopia will also feature themed and fun decorations at select exhibits to add to the Halloween vibes. For a touch of Philly, visitors will have full access to the candy-covered replicas for the Liberty Bell, tribute to Rocky, a candy portrait of Will Smith as the Fresh Prince of Bel Air, a sugary ode to Campbell’s Soup in Camden, and much more. Guests are treated to candy samples throughout the entire experience including sours, gummies, chocolate treats, nostalgic favorites, and more. Candytopia: Halloween Sweets & Treats is included in the regular price of admission, for $28 for adults, $20 for kids 4 to 12 years old, and free for kids 3 and under. Tickets include access to all exhibits and experience, a trip to the Marshmallow Pool, a visit to the secret Candytopia gift shop – and yes, all that free candy.