January is Cervical Cancer Awareness month, and this morning we spoke to Danielle Massi, Cervical Cancer survivor, and owner and CEO of the Wellness Collective, about awareness for the disease.

The American Cancer Society statistics show:

About 14,100 new cases of invasive cervical cancer will be diagnosed.

About 4,280 women will die from cervical cancer.

Danielle was diagnosed with cervical cancer just before her 30th birthday in 2018. The diagnosis stumped both doctors and herself as there were no warning signs or symptoms present. She said, “if it wasn’t for a regular exam, I never would have known that I had it.” With the proper treatments, Danielle was cancer free by 2019.

If the disease is diagnosed early enough, the success rate is 92%, but that drops to 50% if caught later, said Danielle.

Some fundraisers coming up:

Museum of Illusions Philadelphia: On Wednesday, January 11, the Museum of Illusions and The Wellness Collective will be hosting a day of donations. 20% of every ticket sold at MOI that day will be donated to the National Cervical Cancer Coalition of Philadelphia (NCCC) to raise money for cervical cancer research. Danielle will be at the museum welcoming guests from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Alchemy X: On Saturday, January 14, Alchemy X and The Wellness Collective are presenting “Workout for Cervical Cancer” at the Alchemy X studio. This event will feature two yoga classes, one at 9 a.m. and one at 10 a.m. All class proceeds will be donated to the NCCC of Philadelphia.

Wines ‘Til Sold Out: WTSO is supporting The Wellness Collective’s fundraising efforts by holding an online shop-to-support campaign during the month of January. When customers visit www.wtso.com/wellnessphl, they can choose from hand-picked bottles of wine to be able to donate to the NCCC at checkout. Donation options range from $5 to $25.

You can find out Danielle here and more about The Wellness Collective here.