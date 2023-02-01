Its American Heart Month, and while it’s important to pay attention to your heart health all year long, the American Heart Association dedicates all of February to Health Health awareness.

Tune in tomorrow at 8:30am as PHL17 talks with Dr. Chokshi from Penn Medicine to answer a few questions about heart health and how to stay stress free and heart healthy throughout the Eagles season, and all year long.

Research from the 2006 Soccer World Cup showed an uptick in cardiac events during home team matches. The study by the New England Journal of Medicine examined the relationship between emotional stress and the incidence of cardiovascular events, specifically when sports are involved.

The Journal studied 4279 patients, and found that cardiac emergencies were up to 3x more likely on days when the home team was playing.

Dr. Chokshi’s basic heart health tips:

Monitor stress and cortisol levels

Limit excessive alcohol intake

Stop smoking

Watch your portion sizes and caloric intake Watch for foods high in saturated fats Avoid inflammatory foods such as processed foods Avoid eating late night Give your body fasting periods of 9-12 hrs to provide adequate recovery

Know your risk – Get your family history of any early onset heart disease Monitor your blood pressure and cholesterol Most importantly, if you are having symptoms, see a doctor!



According to Penn Medicine, your level of fitness directly correlates to your cardiovascular risk. Those that are fit, are more likely to survive a heart attack. Penn Medicine recommends 150 minutes of moderate intensity excursive each day.

Tune it to PHL17 Morning News at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, February 2nd, to watch the live interview with Dr. Chokshi and find out more heart healthy tips!