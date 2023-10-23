According to the CDC, golfing can be good for your brain health! Studies show walking can significantly reduce the risk of cognitive decline and dementia, finding cognitive decline is two times more common in sedentary adults. Golfing is just one option to protect brain health since golfers walk an average of 3 to 4 miles in each 18-hole game. Studies additionally found taking regular walks can improve sleep quality and reduce risk for some cancers.

