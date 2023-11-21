The Camden County Police Department is giving back to the local community for Thanksgiving.

Officers from the Camden County Police Department’s Community Outreach Unit spent the day yesterday, donating 30 turkeys to Camden senior citizens and families in need.

“It is a top priority that our residents have the best holiday season possible,” Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said. “Food insecurity is an unfortunate reality for many of our community members, but the CCPD is determined to eliminate these obstacles to allow each and every resident to enjoy the time-honored tradition of having a delicious Thanksgiving dinner.”