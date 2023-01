Today is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, and what better way to celebrate than to talk with with Camden County’s Deputy Chief.

PHL17’s Jennifer Lewis-Hall sat down with Deputy Chief Jannell Simpson this morning to have an important discussion on the importance of this day, what it means to be a trailblazer, and what the Camden County Police Department is doing to make strides in the community.

