Camden County Commissioners are hosting a free expungement event today on MLK Jr. Day.

This comes as a partnership between commissioners, Camden County College, the Volunteer UP Legal Clinic, and ARCHER Attorneys at Law.

All attendees can meet with an attorney, free or charge, to discuss getting their criminal records expunged.

In a press release, Commissioner Jon Young said, “Countless people have been disproportionately impacted by the criminal justice system and the mistakes of the past are holding them back from making progress,” “And for many people, hiring an attorney to sort out legal issues is cost prohibitive. This event eliminates the issue of cost to provide direct legal support for residents as well as removes barrier to allow for successful futures.”

Dr. Lovell Pugh-Bassett, President of Camden County College is proud to offer this expungement clinic at Camden City Campus, “Our institution of higher learning seeks to serve our community by removing barriers, whether they are barriers to education, or barriers to gainful employment and benefits that can be eliminated by the expungement process.”

The event will be held at Camden County College’s Camden City Campus on Monday, January 16th at 10:30 a.m.