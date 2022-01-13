Join Chef Jamie Zwier with Oh How Healthy to learn the ins and outs of cooking with fun fresh ingredients. In her healthy kids cooking class, young chefs will be introduced to colorful & fresh whole food ingredients that they will use to create delicious recreations of their favorite foods.

On Tuesday, January 25, kids can take an after school class with Chef Jamie at City Kitchen inside Reading Terminal Market at 4 p.m. Children ages 5 to 12 are welcome.

In addition to hands-on cooking lessons, the class will empower kids with the information that will help them make positive food choices all year long.