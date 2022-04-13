A South Philadelphia staple, Cacia’s Bakery is getting ready for the Easter holiday with its Easter cakes.

“The taste of it is more like a biscotti if you’ve ever had an Italian biscotti cookie, but it’s a little bit softer and it has more of a vanilla taste to it,” said Joe Cacia.

For two months out of the year the iconic bakery will make between four to five hundred Easter cakes.

“It’s different because I make bread every day and around February, March and April I make cake so it’s fun.”

Cacia’s Bakery is open on Easter. Visit the website here for more information and hours.