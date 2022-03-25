Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police need the public’s assistance locating a male suspect that carjacked and robbed a cab driver. The robbery was captured on the taxi driver’s webcam.

The incident happened at Torresdale Avenue and Cottman Avenue at approximately 6:15 pm on Wednesday.

Police say an unidentified male entered a taxi on Jackson Street and Bleigh Avenue and paid his fare. As the driver approached Torresdale and Cottman Avenue, the suspect took a black hand gun with an extended clip out of his sweatpants, police say.

The suspect demanded money from the victim and told him to get out of the car, police say. The victim gave the suspect cash and exited the vehicle, police say.

Suspect in the back seat of the Taxi.

According to police, the suspect went west on Cottman and north on Cottage to Aldine Street, where he abandoned the car.

No injuries were reported.