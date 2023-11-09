If you’re looking to buy a pie for Thanksgiving, there is a restaurant in Old City that is selling delicious pies for a good cause.

For the first time since 2019, Red Owl Tavern is bringing back its ‘Month of 1000 Pies’ initiative to help benefit Philabundance.

Throughout the month of November or the ‘Month of 1000 Pies’, Red Owl Tavern will be selling delicious Sweet Potato and Coconut Custard Pies where 50% of the proceeds from every pie sold goes to Philabundace.

The fresh-baked pies will be sold at $15 each or $26 for two pies. You can pre-order a pie HERE, pre-order over the phone at (215) 923-2267, or purchase one while you are dining in.

Limited amounts are available daily.

“I am so proud to bring back this rewarding holiday tradition here at Red Owl Tavern,” said Red Owl Tavern Executive Chef Charles Vogt. “I cannot wait to continue contributing to this program and helping more people who are in need at this otherwise warm and wonderful time of year.”

Red Owl Tavern Executive Chef Charles Vogt joined us on the PHL17 Patio to talk about the “Month of 1000 Pies’ initiative and to give us a sneak peek of Red Owl Tavern’s Thanksgiving Grand Buffet menu.

Interested in dining out for Thanksgiving? Red Owl Tavern will be hosting a Grand Buffet on November 23rd at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets are $75 for adults and $25 for kids 12 and under.

Check out the Thanksgiving Grand Buffet Menu HERE.