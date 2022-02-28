Burlington, NJ (WPHL)- The Burlington County Office of Emergency Management will be bringing locals in the area emergency alerts right to their phones.

Burlington County will utilize CivicReady to keep locals informed during fires, outages, floods, hurricanes, evacuations, road closures, and more. Burlington County will be able to send locals emergency alerts via text message, email, pager, or voice mail (in extreme cases), based on your preferences.

The alerts are free of charge and allow users to select how and from what municipalities they wish to receive information. Registration is also free, but standard text messaging rates and other charges may apply.