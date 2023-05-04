A special education teacher’s aide in Burlington County was charged on Tuesday with sexual assault for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a male student.

Police say 27-year-old Michelle Jacoby was taken into custody on Tuesday night and charged with aggravated assault in the first degree, as well as endangering the welfare of a child. Jacoby was released after she appeared in court.

The Burlington County Prosecutor’s office and Delanco police say they learned about the sexual relationship after the student told a different teacher at Riverside High School.

The victim told that teacher the relationship involved mmultiple meetings during a two year period, starting during his Freshman year, according to police.

Police say the student revealed that most of the encounters happened at Jacoby’s home. The student told the teacher that the relationship had since ended.

Riverside school officials say Jacoby is now suspended. They released a statement to the school community:

“The safety of our students and staff is absolutely paramount,” Adams said in a statement to the school community. “Therefore, I want to assure you that based on the information shared with me regarding this specific allegation from a few years ago, there is no current safety concern for our staff or students. The School District will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities regarding this situation and will continue to provide the appropriate support/training for our staff and students.”

The school district says they plan to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.