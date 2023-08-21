NEW JERSEY (WPHL) – Fred Schwartz, 53, from Burlington County, New Jersey has been living with multiple sclerosis for almost 30 years. Schwartz is wheelchair bound, unable to use his legs and his left arm.

After being on bedrest a few years ago he decided to the most exciting thing he could think of, skydiving! Schwartz turned it into an annual event to raise money for the National MS Society. Schwartz recently went skydiving for the 7th time with the help of Skydive Sussex in New Jersey.

If you would like to support Schwartz on his endeavors to raise money for MS visit his website skydive.ms.