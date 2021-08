Bucks County teen Brynn Kremer went to the Green Day/Fall Out Boy/Weezer concert this past weekend at Citizens Bank Park, and she did more than watch the concert. She got the chance to go on stage and play guitar with Green Day. Brynn has been taking guitar lessons for a little while now, so she did amazing! She talked with Nick and Amanda about one of the coolest nights of her life.

