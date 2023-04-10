A man in Bucks County has been charged for the drugging and killing of his own mother in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

28-year-old Sean Rivera, has been arrested for killing his 72-year-old mother, Carol J. Clark by putting fentanyl in her iced tea, shooting her, and then leaving her body in a shed.

According to Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub’s office, the investigation began on Sunday afternoon when police received a report of a verbal domestic dispute between two brothers about the whereabouts of their mother.

According to DA Weintraub, Rivera has called his brother on Sunday morning to let him know that their mother had died. His brother who lived in New York at the time, drove to Rivera’s home to mourn the loss of his mother. When he arrived, his brother began asking Rivera where their mother was, to which Rivera did not give an answer.

After this argument, Rivera’s brother called the police and the Falls Township Police Department put out an alert, asking the public to help them locate Carol J. Clark.

Later that day, Falls Township Police Detectives obtained a search warrant for Rivera’s home and vehicle where they located two guns, a Home Depot receipt, a padlock, and an empty padlock package, and a set of bolt cutters.

The investigation was able to conclude that this all began on Saturday night when Rivera put diluted fentanyl in his mother’s iced tea. Between 2 to 3 a.m., while his mother was ‘in a conscious but lethargic state’, he placed her in her own car and drove her to 4300 block of Waln Street in Philadelphia.

At this point, Rivera used a set of bolt cutters to cut off the padlocks that were hanging on the shed, placed his mother inside, and then shot her multiple times. He then closed the doors to the shed, locked them with the padlocks he had purchased, and fled from the scene.

After apprehending Rivera, the Falls Township Police Department was able to open the shed with a key that Rivera still had on him.

Rivera was charged on Monday with criminal homicide, kidnapping to facilitate a felony, kidnaping to inflict terror or injury, aggravated assault, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of an instrument of crime, possession of a weapon, false imprisonment, unlawful restraint, and recklessly endangering another person.

Rivera is currently at the Bucks County Correctional Facility where he is being held without bail.