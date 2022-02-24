Brunch is a huge part of the game at Booker’s on Baltimore Avenue in Cedar Park. The restaurant offers the menu favorite five days a week with creative options like fried Duck and Waffles and Andouille Sausage, Shrimp and Grits.

“We know that duck here on Baltimore Avenue sells like hotcakes, so you can pair duck with just about anything and it’s going to fly here but we definitely want to add twists here, we don’t just want it to be the normal chicken and waffles or pancakes,” said manager Jeremy Page.

This black owned restaurant is doing its part to help revitalize the Baltimore Avenue corridor with a business model and product they believe speaks for themselves. Their guests seem to agree.

“We want them to leave feeling like they have spent their time wisely, that they leave with a feeling of fullness definitely but also a feeling that they’ve been served with kindness, respect,” added Page.