On this week’s PHL17 Down the Shore, Brejamin Perkins visits Wildwood, New Jersey.

Britton’s Gourmet Bakery has been serving hot and delicious baked goods to the Wildwood Crest community for 33 years. All items are freshly baked each morning, and many can be purchased while they are still warm! The bakery prides itself on using only the finest ingredients. Visit https://www.brittonsbakery.com/ for more information.

