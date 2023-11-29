A Bristol Borough man has been arrested after he sexually assaulted three children, recorded the assaults, and then shared some of the recordings on Social Media.

According to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office, 28-year-old Brian Nathaniel Harris was charged Tuesday morning with more than 160 counts, of sexual assaults, production, and dissemination of child pornography.

An investigation into Harris began on October 31 when the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reporting that someone had shared an image of child pornography on Snapchat.

Bucks County Detectives investigated the report and were led to Harris, who was taken into custody on November 21.

Through the investigation, detectives found two cell phones, containing over 500 image and video files depicting child sexual abuse.

The victims were identified as two boys and one girl, ranging in age from 2 to 12. Detectives say the crimes occurred between September 2018 and September 2023.

“A predator living among us like this is a community’s worst fear,” First Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said.

“In every single child exploitation case, time is of the absolute essence,” said William S. Walker, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in Philadelphia.

“We encourage anyone who has concerns or whose children may have had contact with this individual to please reach out to Bucks County Detectives.”

Authorities strongly believe that there may be other victims. If anyone has any information, they are urged to contact Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6354.