Bring Philly HOME is an annual fundraising, networking and community engagement event that invites the entire Philadelphia region to come together and generate essential awareness and resources for the fight against homelessness. This year’s celebration consists of three phenomenal in-person events, all of which members of the public are encouraged to participate in! Co-founder Sister Mary Scullion joined us on PHL17 this morning to discuss the importance of the celebration and the many opportunities for the greater Philadelphia community to get involved. Find out more about the event here.

