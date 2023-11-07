Bringing Hope Home is launching it’s annual holiday fundraise the Adopt-A-Family Program.

There are two ways you can donate:

Help a Family Pay Their Household Bills: Make a monetary donation or have your company donate to support a Family in need through our Light of Hope Family Program. You can help a Family with their household bills at one of several donation levels. All funds will assist our Families with their rent, mortgage and household utility bills this winter.



Provide Gift Cards for a Family: Create a personalized fundraising page to share with family,

friends, and coworkers and collect funds for BHH Families in need. BHH will purchase gift cards

with all funds raised and will send electronic gift cards to each Family being assisted through the

program, enabling Families to personally shop for holiday gifts and food for their loved ones.