SEPTA reaches deal, strike is prevented

PHILADELPHIA (AP)- Members of Philadelphia’s largest transit workers union have reached a tentative contract agreement. The agreement averts a possible strike that threatened to bring elevated trains, buses and trolleys to a halt. That would have left thousands of children and educators without a way to get to school next week.

The current contract between the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority and the 5,000-member Transport Workers Union Local 234 was set to expire at 12:01 a.m. Nov. 1. The new agreement was announced by the union early Friday. It includes a two-year contract with a pay increase, a pandemic payment of up to $2,200 and parental leave for workers.