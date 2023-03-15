Police activity is in progress at the intersection of York Road and Moreland Avenue after an incident within an apartment located at the intersection. This led to the closure of all Hatboro Horsham School District’s and offices.

A PHL17 photographer reported that S.W.A.T officers entered the scene around 8a.m. The stand-off is still ongoing.

York Road is closed between Montgomery Avenue and Byberry Road, and Moreland Road is closed between Penn Street and Chester Avenue. Police say motorists and pedestrians should avoid the area and seek alternative routes until the situation is resolved.

Horsham Community Police Services urges residents within the immediate vicinity of the intersection of York Road and Moreland Avenue to shelter-in-place.