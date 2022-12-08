Philadelphia, PA (WPHL)– Breaking news this morning, WNBA Star Britney Griner has been released from a Russian prison in a prisoner swap.

According to multiple sources, Griner was released Thursday morning after the Biden Administration negotiated her release for an exchange for Russian arms dealer, Victor Bout.

President Biden tweeted at 8:14 a.m. saying he spoke to Brittney Griner, “She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home,”.

Griner was held in a Russian prison since March 5th when officials found vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.

This story is developing and will be updated.