Today would have been Joseph Augustus Zarelli’s 70th Birthday.

After 65 years with no identity, the boy known as ‘The Boy in the Box’ finally received a proper headstone dedication.

Community members and officials gathered at Ivy Hill Ceremony Friday morning, to witness the headstone dedication ceremony, and to see Joseph’s name finally honored.

This comes just weeks after the Philadelphia Police Department identified Joseph Augustus Zarelli, as the name of the boy found beaten and wrapped in a blanket in February 1957.

After 65 years of investigations, the case of the “Boy in the Box”, is still one of the most notorious cold cases in history.

On February 25th, 1957, police discovered the body of a naked, badly bruised boy wrapped in a multi-colored blanket and placed inside a large inside a cardboard box in a wooded area of Susquehanna Road in Northeast Philadelphia.

The case stumped investigators for decades, until a major development was made leading to his identification on December 8th, 2022.

Despite his identification, Joseph’s death still remains an active homicide investigation.

As goes for all active Philadelphia homicide cases, the Philadelphia Police Department is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.