Wedding season is almost here and if you’re a bride there’s a new store you have to check out!

With all the stress of wedding planning, picking out gifts can just be too much.

Well, Boxbar, a new store that offers curated gift boxes for all the occasions surrounding your wedding, is here to help you out.

PHL17’s Alex Butler visited Boxbar this morning to give us a preview of all the different options.

The best part about Boxbar is that everything they sell can be personalized to fit your wedding needs.

From pajamas, to customized robes, to jewelry, and more, Boxbar gives you all the glam of a custom box with none of the decision fatigue.

For more information and to place an order, click here