There’s nothing better than drinking beer and eating candy. This hallo-weekend (Oct. 28 – 31) Iron Hill Brewery & restaurant are holding a beer and candy pairing event. AJ Johnston, director of Brewing operations at Iron Hill joined us on the show this morning to tell us more about the event. The flights will be available for $10.50 at all Iron Hill locations starting at 4pm.

Photo courtesy: Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant