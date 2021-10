If you’re looking for some fall fun this Halloween season, head to the Philadelphia Zoo! That nation’s oldest zoo has brought back its “Boo at the Zoo” event. The zoo encourages visitors to come in costume while you take in the fall and spooky decor! You may even see some of the animals snacking on some festive treats. Watch the video above to see a hippo eat a pumpkin!

The event runs through weekends in October.