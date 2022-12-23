Philadelphia Police are investigating a body found in a freezer on the 1200 block of Snyder Avenue in South Philadelphia.

At 6:30 a.m. 3rd district police responded to a large amount of blood inside a family home on the 1200 block of Snyder. The blood was located by family members who were doing a wellbeing check on the residents of the home.

When Police and medics arrived at the scene they entered the residence and located a large amount of blood in the basement near a freezer box. Police opened the freezer box and found a male body facing downwards with a bag over its head.

Medics pronounced the body at 6:50 a.m.

Police have released an update stating the body is of an Asian male, but no other information has become available.

Police also recovered a bloody knife at the scene and found blood leading up the steps from the basement.

Chief Inspector Small said, “Family members were able to tell us a father and son are known to live inside this home periodically and sporadically”. “We don’t know which or if it’s any of those two inside the freezer box”, he continued.

The family members at the scene were taken to the homicide unit to be interviewed by detectives.

At this point, the identification of the victim has not been confirmed and Chief Inspector Small said, “Right now we are looking for a father and a son… and we can’t find either of them at this time”.

“Fortunately we also found numerous cameras on both sides of the 1200 block of Snyder… hopefully these cameras recorded something that can help us with this investigation.”, Small continued.

This investigation is active with the homicide detectives unit and anyone with information should call 911.

This story is developing and will be updated.