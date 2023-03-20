If you’re used to seeing the Iconic Boathouse Row lights on your daily commute, your eyes may need a bit of readjusting.

Starting today, March 20th, Boathouse Row is going dark for an estimated 8 month renovation project. The 2.1 Million Dollar renovation project will upgrade the existing light system, and give the houses a ‘major glow-up’.

The iconic lights turned on for the first time in 1979 and have become an iconic feature along the Schuylkill River.

The lights were switched to LED in 2005, and were last refurbished in 2016, with costly repairs in between.

According to Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, the Boathouse Row renovation project will feature 6,400 individual LED lights, with 16 million color combinations. The lights will be able to change from one color to another or be programmed in a way that appears to make them “dance” along the boathouses. The upgraded technology will also be more durable against weather and wildlife damages.

The entire renovation is funded by the Joanna McNeil Lewis trust and the City of Philadelphia.

“Boathouse Row is a Philadelphia icon. We are grateful to the Schuylkill Navy and Fairmount Park Conservancy for working tirelessly to maintain this historic stretch of parkland, which holds so much significance to the rowing community locally and nationally. ” said Mayor Jim Kenney.

The iconic house on Boathouse Row will be dark for 8 months, with a relighting ceremony planned for the end of 2023.