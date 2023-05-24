The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has announced the arrests of the four men allegedly responsible for five shootings, and two murders in the Strawberry Mansion section of the city spanning from July to September 2021.

Police say the suspects are apart of a violent North Philadelphia Gang known as the “Big Naddy Gang” or “BNG.”

The suspects have been charged with homicide and gun crimes. Two of the victims died from their injuries.

According to law enforcement officials, the four men allegedly responsible for the shootings are Dontae Sutton, Jamir Brunson-Gans, Elijah Soto and Khalil Henry.

Dontae Sutton is wanted for two counts of Attempted Murder and related firearm offences for shooting and injuring two victims on July 14, 2021. He is also charged for one count of homicide for involvement with a shooting on September 18, 2021, and two counts of attempted murder for a non-fatal double shooting.

Jamir Brunson-Gans is charged with Attempted Murder for shooting and injuring a victim on September 5, 2021. He is also charged with one count of Homicide for his involvement with a shooting on September 6, 2021.

Elijah Soto is charged with two counts of Homicide for fatal shootings that occurred on September 6 and September 18, 2021.

Khalil Henry is charged with one count of Homicide for his involvement in a fatal shooting on September 18, 2021. He was also charged with two counts of Attempted murder for a shooting involving defendant, Dontae Sutton.

Prosecutors say the men posted YouTube videos bragging about their crimes and that the motivation behind the shootings was attention.

The gang focused their crimes specifically on the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.



“These extremely dangerous individuals will now face justice for the crimes alleged by law enforcement and the Thirty-First County Investigating Grand Jury,” said DA Krasner. “My office intends to hold these defendants accountable for the violence and mayhem they’ve engaged in and the danger they’ve posed to the North Philadelphia community.”

This investigation remains active and is still ongoing.