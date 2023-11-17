Blueprint Cookies, a Florida-based chain specializing in fresh, small-batch cookies just opened their first location in Philadelphia. The cookies are made from scratch and include their classics, Chocolate Chip and Sugar Sprinkles. The menu changes regularly with options like Sweet Potato Pie, Chocolate Chip Pecan Pie along with specials like Mississippi Mud and Cookies and Kream. The Rittenhouse location is open daily 8 am-11 pm.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction