The Superbowl is this Sunday, and Philly is bleeding green!

From the the food, to the clothes, and everything in between, fans are getting their best Green on to celebrate the birds. But what about our drinks? Can they be green too?

Yardley Distillery can make all your green drink dreams come true with their new “Bleed Green” Eagles Vodka.

Nicole, owner of Yardley Distillery, joined us on the show this morning to talk about the new Vodka and show us an easy drink idea.

‘Kelce Crush’ Ingredients:

“Bleed Green” Vodka

Orange Juice

Champagne

Ginger Ale

Orange slices for garnish

Ice

You can purchase the vodka and find out more about Yardley Distillery, here