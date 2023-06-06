For the sixth year in a row, the celebration of African American, African, and Caribbean cuisine known as Black Restaurant Week has come to Philadelphia.

This year, a variety of Black Owned Restaurants throughout the city are offering unique specials and discounts to get the word out about their business.

PHL17’s Jay Scott Smith visited Star Fusion Express in West Philadelphia and Jacobs Northwest in Mt. Airy to highlight some of the participating restaurants.

Click here for more information about Philly Black Restaurant Week.