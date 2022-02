To celebrate Black History Month, Executive Chef Mackenson Horebe is bringing his diverse background to Rittenhouse’sSquare 1682 , with a Lowcountry-influenced three-course prix fixe, themed cocktails, and proceeds benefiting an African American Chef-led local organization Everybody Eats. Alyssa Sullivan visits Square 1682 to see what Chef Mack is cooking up.

