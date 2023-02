Black Founders: The Forten Family of Philadelphia is now open at the Museum of the American Revolution. The exhibition tells the stories of the Forten family, prominent in Philadelphia history, and others who helped pave the way for African American freedom in Pennsylvania and beyond. PHL17’s Brejamin Perkins stopped by for an exclusive look. Visit https://www.amrevmuseum.org/ for more information.

