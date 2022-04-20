NEWARK, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden will deliver this year’s spring commencement address at his alma mater, the University of Delaware.

The May 28 commencement ceremony on the Newark campus is a ticketed event open only to graduating students and their guests but will be livestreamed, university officials said in a news release Tuesday.

UD President Dennis Assanis noted that Biden’s appearance will mark the school’s first commencement address by a sitting U.S. president.

Biden has spoken at four previous UD graduation ceremonies, in 1978, 1987, 2004 and 2014, when he was vice president.

Biden received a bachelor’s degree with a double major in history and political science in 1965.

The university is home to the Joseph R. Biden Jr. School of Public Policy and Administration and the Biden Institute, a research center focused on domestic public policy.

In 2011, Biden donated his senatorial papers to the University of Delaware Library.