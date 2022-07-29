Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after being struck by a vehicle in Center City Thursday.

The incident happened on 23rd and Walnut Street around 7:50 pm.

According to police, a 28-year-old riding a bike was traveling southbound on 23rd Street when he was struck by a 2016 Ford Taurus traveling westbound on Walnut Street.

Medics rushed the bicyclist to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where doctors listed him in critical condition, police said.

The operator of the Taurus stayed on the scene until police and medics came. The investigation is active and ongoing with Accident Investigation Division.