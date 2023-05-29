If you’re looking for an ice cold delicious treat to cool you down as the weather gets hotter, here is a list of the best Ice Cream Spots in our area, according to Yelp.
Philadelphia
- Franklin Fountain– 116 Market St
- 1-900-Ice-Cream– 229 S. 20th St and 1848 N. Front St
- Gran Caffe L’Aquila– 1716 Chestnut St
- Weckerly’s Ice Cream– 9 W Girard Ave and 265 S 44th Street
- Franklin Ice Cream Bar – 112 Market St
- Van Leeuwen Ice Cream– 119 S 13th St and 115 S. 18th St and 1601 Frankford Avenue
- Milk Jawn– 1439 E Passyunk Ave
- Surreal Creamery – 3818 Chestnut St and 1016 Race St Unit 2
- Cuzzy’s Ice Cream Parlor – 618 S 5th St
- Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams – 1322 Frankford Ave
Bucks County
- Sweet Pea– 18 W State St, Doylestown
- OwowCow Creamery– 101 N Main St, Chalfont and 591 Durham Rd, Wrightstown
- Nonno’s Italian Coffee Parlor– 6 E State St, Doylestown
- Uncle Mike’s Homemade Ice Cream– 537 York Rd., Warminster
- Chubby’s Dairy Barn– 5904 Easton Rd, Plumsteadville
- Surreal Creamery– 1650 Limekiln Pike, Dresher
- Nina’s Waffles & Ice Cream– 30 E. State Street, Doylestown
- The Salt Box– 5840 Easton Rd, Doylestown
- Panna Gelateria– 25 S Main St, Yardley
Chester County
- La Chispa Creamery– 302 E Baltimore Pike, West Grove
- The Creamery At The Farmhouse– 119 W Lancaster Ave, Downingtown
- Milky Way Farm– 521 E Uwchlan Ave, Chester Springs
- Scooped Ice Cream– 130 Pottstown Pike, Chester Springs
- La Michoacana Homemade Ice Cream– 231 E State St, Kennett Square
- Chester Springs Creamery– 521 Uwchlan Ave, Chester Springs
- Bell’s Delites– 111 S Church St, Parkesburg
- The Station – 100 Railroad Ave, West Grove
- The Scrape & Scoop Ice Cream– West Chester
Delaware County
- Scooped Ice Cream & Gelato– 25 W State St, Media
- Crave Creamery -1158 Baltimore Pike Unit A, Springfield
- The Sugaree– 3117 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square
- Surreal Creamery– 1039 W Lancaster Ave, Bryn Mawr
- Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream– 576 Lancaster Ave, Berwyn
- 1-900-Scoop Shop– 18 W. Lancaster Ave, Ardmore
- Chill Out Ice Cream & Water Ice – 12 Acres Dr, Ridley Park
- Just Homemade Ice Cream– 4736 Pennell Rd #12, Aston
Montgomery County
- Merrymead Farm– 2222 S Valley Forge Rd, Lansdale
- Surreal Creamery – 1650 Limekiln Pike, Dresher
- Ava’s Ice Cream and Water Ice -1 W Mt Kirk Ave, Norristown
- Downtown Scoop– 11 W Chestnut St, Souderton
- Longacre’s Modern Dairy– 1445 PA-100, Barto
- Scoupe deVille Ice Cream Parlor-460 N Lewis Rd, Royersford
- Zwahlen’s Ice Cream & Chocolate– 670 Shannondell Blvd, Audubon
- The Main Freeze– 813 W Main St, Landsdale
- The Frozen Treat– 239 Main Street, East Greenville