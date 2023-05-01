Cinco de Mayo is coming up this Friday, and if you’re looking for plans and fiesta’s to attend, here are some of the best food and drink specials in Philly and the surrounding suburbs.

Spots in Philly:

Sueno Cinco Block Party: Sueno will be hosting an all day block party’ at Samson St and 12th St from 2 p.m. until midnight. Drink Specials: $9 house margarita, $30 Corona bucket, $19 frozen margarita in pineapple, $17 palm tree frozen margarita. Food specials: $7 Street Corn, $9 walking tacos, $9 chicken kabobs, $18 pineapple bowl with chicken, rice, habanero corn salad & beans. No cover fee, food/ drinks is pay-as-you-go DJ Santino will be outside from 4-8pm followed by DJ Lowry inside from 8pm -12am



Aversa PR

Añejo Philly: All-day celebration from noon until 10pm $30 all-day Cinco margarita flights: Strawberry, guava, prickly pear and mango $25 all-day traditional margarita flights: Blanco, anejo, mezcal and jalapeno Dj Sojo will be outside from 5-10pm



Aversa PR

Brewerytown Food Hall: Celebrate with food, drinks, and games at the grand opening of the outdoor patio from 4-10 p.m. Drink Specials: $5 classic margaritas (frozen or on the rocks), $6 passionfruit, strawberry, blood orange, or mango flavored margaritas (frozen or on the rocks). Featured margarita: $13 West Philadelphia Born and Raised (Blueberry, Triple Sec, Blanco Tequila, Lime and Dark Chocolate) Food specials: $4 tacos in fish, chicken, shrimp or steak.



Aversa PR

Buena Onda (Fairmount, Radnor, Rittenhouse): Participate in a weeklong fiesta at all Buena Onda locations with food and drink specials that can’t be beat. Monday 5/1 : $3 Gringo Beef Taco (Served in a hardshell) Tuesday 5/2 : $3 Tequila Lime Glazed Fresh Fish Taco (Served with Chipotle Remoulade, Avocado, Red Cabbage Slaw) Wednesday 5/3 : $3 Chicken Ropa Vieja Taco (Chipotle Braised Chicken, Avocado, Lettuce, Cream, Queso Fresco) Thursday 5/4 : $3 Pork Al Pastor Taco (Guajillo Chile Pork, Pineapple, Onion, Cilantro) Friday 5/5 – Sunday 5/7 : $15 Taco Sampler: (Gringo Beef, Tequila Lime Fresh Fish, Chicken Ropa, and Pork Al Drink Specials: $8 Spicy Cinco Margarita (A spicy, new spin on the house margarita. Served on the rocks with a rim of dried Chile de arbol pepper, salt, and lime zest. Garnished with slices of jalapeño pepper) $4 Buena Onda Baja-Style Lager



Aversa PR

El Camino Real: Party all-day-long at the Fiestapalooza celebration and 5-7 p.m Happy Hour Happy Hour specials: Half priced margaritas and $5 cinco bites. Specialty margarita: Frozen Pineapple Margarita served in a Pineapple Food Specials: 12 inch Monster Taco, Tuna Ceviche Tacos on Crispy Wontons, Birria Poutine, Fruity Pebble Tres Leches. The best part? If you dress up like a margarita, you’ll get one free margarita on the house



Aversa PR

Garces Trading Company at Cira Centre: Build Your Own Margarita Bar Build your own $14 bespoke cocktail: The Tequila: Milagro Blanco or Milagro Reposado The Flavor: Classic, Refreshing Cucumber, Spicy Jalapeno, Pineapple, Black Cherry The Herbs: Cilantro, Basil, Rosemary, Mint The Rim: Salt, Sugar, Tajin Chile, No Rim Available during lunch and Happy hour (5-7 p.m.)



Aversa PR

Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti: Kick off the party with a Pre-Cinco Fiesta Vibe Brunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Special Cocktails: Quiquiriqui – 21 Seeds Valencia Orange Tequila, Espresso, Salted Caramel, Orange—Drink that looks like Espresso Martini Calzon Flojo – 21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeno Tequila, Aloe Liquor, Agave, Lime- Drink in the Margarita Glass Amanecer – 21 Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus Tequila, Rose Liquor, Grapefruit Salt, Lemon—Drink with the rose & rose petals. Mexico ’62 – Agave Gin, Pimm’s, Lemon, Prosecco—Orange Drink with lemon peel. Maria – Astral Tequila, Clamato Juice, Spice Blend, Cilantro, Tajin Rim—Largest glass



Aversa PR

Rosy’s Taco Bar: With 50+ Tequila options and more, Rosy’s Taco bar is the place to be on Cinco de Mayo Featured tequila options: “The Highlands” for bright, floral and fruity profiles El Valle “The Lowlands” for classic, herbal, spicy profiles Rosy’s Barrel Select Patron aged 8 months in bourbon barrels with notes of agave, caramel, & vanilla. Featured food: Tacos (Chorizo, Al Pastor, Vegetables, Carnitas, Pollo Tinga, Coreanos, Camarones and Bistec), nachos, esquites, entrees and churros.



Aversa PR

In the Suburbs:

Al Pastor: Weekend long celebration from May 5-7 Drink specials: $8 Margs and $30 Hornitos Pitchers Food specials: Mexican Fried Rice, Southwestern Empanadas, Street Corn and Birria Tacos (Short Rib, Grilled Chicken, Mushroom, Chorizo, Carnitas), Al Pastor pizza with red chimichurri, crispy pork belly, mozzarella, pineapple salsa, pickled onion & jalapeño, chipotle aioli, micro cilantro. Live salsa music on Friday from 4-7pm



Aversa PR

Good Bad Ugly: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with West Chester’s favorite dive bar, GBU $15 Margarita boots “all dang night”.



Aversa PR

Stove and Tap (Landsdale and West Chester): Stove and Tap transforms into ‘Stove and Taco’

Drinks: $6 Margaritas: Traditional, guava, pomegranate or spicy pineapple $15 Margarita Carafe: Traditional, guava, pomegranate or spicy pineapple $10 WC Ranch Water: Hornitos plata, topo chico, fresh lime $8 Mojito: Rum, mint, lime $8 Paloma: Hornitos plata, grapefruit, lime, salt, soda $10 Cinco Spritz: Tequila, aperol, lime, brut $10 Coronarita: House margarita, corona, salt $3 Tecate $4 Modelo $15 Corona Buckets

Tacos and food specials: $12 Crispy Cauliflower: avocado, shredded cabbage, sweet chili aioli $16 Spicy Tuna: avocado, sriracha aioli, shaved cabbage $12 Pork Belly Al Pastor: pineapple salsa $12 Crispy Mahi Mahi: pickled cabbage, chipotle aioli $4 Chips and Salsa $9 Chips and Queso $12 Chips and guacamole $14 Tap Nachos $18 Southwest Burger $15 Pork Belly Bao Buns



Aversa PR

So make sure you mark your calendars for this Friday, May 5th and get ready to eat great foods, drink delicious Margaritas, and fiesta all night long.

Information provided by Aversa PR