Philadelphia (WPHL)– Philadelphia Police are investigating the fatal accident that killed a women while she was crossing the street.

Officers responded to the 5800 block of Henry Avenue in Roxborough at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday for a fatal auto pedestrian accident.

According to police, 61-year-old Maryanne Ciecka from Bensalem, was walking out of Dalessandro’s Steaks to cross Henry Avenue when she was struck by a Chevrolet Malibu traveling southbound on the street in the outer lane.

Medics transported the woman to Temple University Hospital, where she died from her injuries at 11:52 p.m.

The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu stayed on scene while police officers investigated.

The investigation is active and ongoing with the Crash Investigation division.