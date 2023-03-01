The Bensalem Township Police Special Investigations Unit have have arrested two men for selling drugs in an apartment in Bensalem.

Police say Ramiro Murillo Garcia and Wilfredo Sanchez, who are both in the U.S illegally, were charged with 2 counts of Manufacture, Deliver, Possess with Intent to Deliver, Controlled Substance, Conspiracy and other related charges.

On February 28th, Bensalem Police conducted an investigation on Bucks Meadows Apartment which lead to the seizure of two pounds of methamphetamine, two ounces of cocaine, marijuana, psilocybin (mushrooms), $1,364 US currency, digital scales, and packaging material consistent with the sales and manufacturing of controlled substances.

The Bensalem Special Investigations Unit conducted a multi-week surveillance investigation after receiving an anonymous tip that there were drugs being sold at a Bucks Meadows apartment.

Police observed customers going in and out of the apartment to buy drugs from Garcia and Sanchez.

Both men were arraigned by District Justice Terry Hughes and are being held on a $200,000 bail.