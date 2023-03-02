Bensalem Police have arrested a 76-year-old lifetime Megan’s law offender after showing up to an assumed sexual encounter with a 14-year-old boy.

On March 1st, 76-year-old David Coles Sr. was arrested by Bensalem PD when he fell into their trap and showed up to a meeting with what he assumed was going to be a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old boy.

Police say Coles Sr. is a lifetime Megan’s Law offender after being convicted of Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse and Aggravated Indecent Assault in 1997.



Coles Sr. attracted Bensalem PD’s attention in November 2022 when he posted an advertisement on a dating website stating he was looking for a male to engage in oral sex with.

Bensalem PD initiated the investigation when Cole Sr. took their bait and began engaging in a series of emails and text messages, with who he believed was a 14-year-old boy.

Bensalem police say that throughout those messages Coles Sr, expressed interest in meeting the boy and having a sexual encounter, but after some time the messages tapered off.

Then in February of 2023, Coles Sr. initiated another conversation on Grindr with a user who he presumed to be a middle-school-aged boy.



Police say Coles Sr. agreed to meet with the boy, pick him up and take him back to his personal apartment in Bristol, PA.

Little did he know, that when he arrived to the meeting place, he was met with members of the Bensalem Police Criminal Investigations Unit and Special Investigation Unit

Coles Sr. was taken into custody and charged with:

Unlawful Contact with a Minor

Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse

Aggravated Indecent Assault

Corruption of Minors

Indecent Assault

Criminal Use of Communication Facility

Coles Sr. was taken to the Bucks County Correctional Facility on a $10 Million bail.

Police believe that this encounter was not the first time Coles Sr. had utilized dating apps, and that he may have met with minors and juveniles in the past.

If you have any information about David Coles Sr. Bensalem Police urge you to contact Detective Ryan Kolb at (215) 633-3746.