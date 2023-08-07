BENSALEM, Pa (WPHL) — Bensalem Police are searching for an illegal dirt bike driver who intentionally struck a 64-year-old man.

Police say the aggravated assault occurred at 7:50 p.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023, on the 1600 block of Neshaminy Valley Drive.

The police investigation shows that a 64-year-old man was intentionally struck and knocked to the ground by a man on a dirt bike. Police say as the man was laying on the flood, the dirt bike driver drove overtop of the man, causing substantial injuries to his extremities and internal organs.

The victim was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital and is currently listed in serious but stable condition.

The suspect was seen wearing a white helmet, camouflage shirt, and pants, and was operating a green-and-white dirt bike. He was also seen with a white male who was wearing a black shirt, and blue jeans, and operating a red dirt bike.

Bensalem Police urge you to look closely at the following photo to see if you recognize the dirt bike driver or the bikes.

If you have any information, you can submit an anonymous tip or contact Bensalem Police at (215) 633-3719.