The Bensalem Police Department has arrested a man wanted for abducting a man and forcing him to withdraw money from his bank accounts.

Bensalem Police were notified on October 23, when an officer was flagged down by a robbery victim on Hulmeville Road. The victim reported that he was getting into his truck at approximately 9:00 p.m. when two unknown males approached him, pointed a gun at him, demanded money, and pulled the man from his truck. The victim told the suspects he did not have any cash on him which is when he was then forced into the suspects’ vehicle at gunpoint, blindfolded, and taken to several ATMs where he was forced to make cash withdrawals from his bank account. The victim told police that throughout the night other unknown males joined the initial two robbers and assisted in the crimes. The victim was dropped off near Street Road and Hulmeville Road by the suspects.

Bensalem Township Police Detectives identified the suspect vehicle and later that week on October 26, the Palmyra Borough Police Department in New Jersey conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified several occupants including, 25-year-old Dikenson Joshua Noel, who is the vehicle owner.

Further investigations identified Dikenson Joshua Noel as one of the suspects who committed this robbery and abduction and he was subsequently charged and arrested for 2 counts of Kidnapping, Robbery, Theft by Unlawful Taking, Access Device Fraud, Possession of an Instrument of Crime, Unlawful Restraint, Terroristic Threats, Simple Assault, False Imprisonment and Conspiracy.

Dikenson Joshua Noel is currently being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility on a two-million-dollar bail.

At this point, Bensalem Detectives have not identified the other suspects involved in the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Aaron Woelkers at (215) 633-3658.