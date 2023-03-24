The Treasurer of the Bensalem Township High School Music Boosters Association has been arrested for theft of over $25,000.

44-year-old Rebekah Watson, former treasurer of the Bensalem Music Boosters Association, was arrested on March 24, 2023 on charges of Access Device Fraud, Theft by unlawful taking, and theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received.

Bensalem Police were first notified of the theft on February 8th when the President and Vice President of the Bensalem Music Boosters Association reported $9,500 missing from the associations bank account and noticed suspicious transactions to a Venmo account named @Rebekah-Watson-2.

A Bensalem Police detective began investigating and discovered that Watson made unauthorized cash withdrawals and money transfers into the Venmo account under her name.

Watson used stolen money from the account to pay off personal expenses such as a vacation to Florida, taxes, food from Dunkin Donuts, Door Dash, Home Depot, Lowes, Ez Pass, and even gas and phone bills.

The total amount stolen from the account totaled to $25,569.73, which included $2,200 which was raised during a fundraiser in 2022 which was missing and never deposited into an account.

Watson was arraigned by District Justice Gallagher and was released on an unsecured bail of $75,000.