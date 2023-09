This past weekend, Bensalem High School held a celebration for its 100th year anniversary where current students as well as teachers, alumni, and local politicians gathered to acknowledge the significant occasion.

The event attendees were able to enjoy various performances from the current students, roam the halls of the school, and go on tours of the building. The 76ers dance and drumline team even made an appearance to perform, as well as the 76ers Team Mascot Franklin!