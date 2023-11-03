The gunman who shot and killed a 14-year-old teen and injured two others on Halloween night has been found dead in Ohio from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

19-year-old Sean Hughes from Morrisville was identified as a person of interest in the case.

Hughes is suspected of killing 14-year-old Snyder Middle School student Peter Romano on Halloween night by firing shots from his vehicle and then fleeing the scene.

The deadly shooting occurred at 7:35 p.m. on a shopping plaza at Bristol Pike and Woodbine Avenue where a large fight had broken out.

Romano was shot in the chest and later pronounced dead. The other two victims, who are males aged 17 years old and 19 years old were taken to the hospital with injuries to their lower extremities/ legs.

The 17-year-old is in the hospital undergoing surgery to repair injuries to both legs, while the 19-year-old was treated and released.

Bensalem Police located a 2014 Hyundai Elantra with PA plate JHF-2866, which was used in the shooting on Halloween night. Detectives used surveillance cameras and traffic cameras to identify the Hyundai which fled northbound on Bristol Pike immediately following the shooting.

Bensalem Detectives also were able to determine that the vehicle was previously stolen from Bristol Township.

On Thursday, November 2, the Marysville Police Department based in Ohio observed the 2014 Hyundai and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver failed to come to a stop, as instructed, and a pursuit ensued. The driver then exited his vehicle and began running on foot. When police located the driver, he was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced dead.

Bensalem Police say they are continuing to pursue all leads to identify why this tragedy occurred and if there are any other potential suspects that are involved in this case.

Police have not identified a motive and say that no further information is currently available.