Ben Simmons rather not work on mental health with Sixers

Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons takes part in a practice at the NBA basketball team’s facility, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Camden, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Ben Simmons is refusing assistance from the Philadelphia 76ers to communicate his mental readiness to play, according to ESPN.

Simmons has been going to Sixers doctor to treat his back alignment. He has instead worked with mental health professionals via the National Basketball Players Association since the summer, according to ESPN.

The Sixers are frustrated with his decision to not inform their doctors on his mental heath readiness. The Sixers remain eager to help Simmons address his mental readiness so he can return to the team. There’s uncertainty whether he’s progressing with that same objective, sources said.

