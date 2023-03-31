The beloved Eddington House in Bensalem, most commonly known as the “E-house” is getting a new owner.

Since August of 1992, the Gramiak family has been serving delicious drinks, great food, live entertainment, and most importantly good times.

After suffering from the sudden passing of owner, husband, and father, Bryan Gramiak, the family knew that the E-house just wouldn’t be the same without him.

Bryan’s widow, Gina Gramiak took to social media to express her heartfelt gratitude to her customers and share the news of the new ownership. “My family and I want to extend our heartfelt thanks to each and every one of you!! You have been near and dear to our hearts for 30+ years!”, she said.

Gina announced that Patrick McConney and his Manager Fez will be the new owners, and wished them all the best. “We wish them the absolute best!! They are very excited to make your experience great! Promise, you won’t be disappointed!”, she wrote on Facebook.

Customers reacted to the post thanking the family for all the good memories throughout the years and praised them for all they have done for the community.

